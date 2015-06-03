MP seeks law to protect guarantors from exploitation by creditors

By JOHN KAMAU

Banks and other lenders will be required to pursue principal borrowers – in case they default on loans – before recovering the debts from guarantors.

The new measures are contained in a proposal that seeks to amend the Law of Contract to shield the property of guarantors when a borrower fails to repay a loan.

At the moment, creditors have the leeway to pursue either of the parties to re-cover the money.

The proposal is contained in an amendment sent to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi by Juja MP Francis Waititu.

SELLING PROPERTY

Of late, there has been an upsurge in the number of cases where financial institutions have been selling the property of guarantors and letting the borrowers go scot-free.

In recent rulings, the Court of Appeal has said that the law is silent on the matter, leaving thousands of guarantors and their property at the mercy of borrowers and lenders.

The MP says the aim of the Bill is to “provide a hierarchy that shall be followed by creditors when recovering debt”.

SECURITIES

He wants the financial institutions to exhaust all securities provided by the debtor before pursuing securities provided by the guarantors.

Last year, a public petition was presented to Parliament by then Gatanga MP Humprey Kimani who had sought the House’s intervention in a multi-million-shillings case in which President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, Mr Ngengi Muigai’s property was sold after his brother’s firm, Benjoh Amalgamated Limited, defaulted on a loan.

Although Parliament was asked to establish why KCB sold Muiri Coffee Estate rather than Benjoh’s property, the MPs were of the view that there was a lacuna in the law, hence they could not make any determination.

PRINCIPAL BORROWER

The committee further noted that though not obligated, KCB should have auctioned the securities of the principal borrower before proceeding to auction the guarantor’s property. It said KCB’s action contravened the rules of natural justice.

For 25 years, Mr Muigai had fought in the courts to overturn the auction of his 400-acre farm in Thika to Bidii Kenya Limited, a family business whose majority shareholders are listed as Mr Rahul Bid, Mr Dilesh Bid and Mr Kamlesh Bid.

Finally, the Court of Appeal ruled that “it was within KCB’s right to choose upon which property to exercise its rights over.”

In his Bill, Mr Waititu seeks to amend Section 3 of the Law of Contract to read that “the plaintiff shall first realise the security of the principal.”

In his letter, Mr Waititu says the import of the Bill is “to protect the guarantor from exploitation by creditors.”