DP Ruto calls for speedy probe into illegal sugar saga

SHABAN MAKOKHA

Deputy President William Ruto has waded into the illegal sugar scandal by calling on investigating agencies to complete their work on time for the culprits to face justice.

Speaking in Kakamega Friday, Mr Ruto said the Jubilee government will ensure all suspects face the law, but it will depend on the speed with which investigations are conducted.

Mr Ruto spoke at Musanda market in Mumias West sub-county when he launched the Bukolwe-Musanda-Ugunja Road.

SUGAR CARTELLS

His statement came in the wake of claims and counter-claims on how tonnes of sugar were imported into the country as cartels took advantage of a duty-free window last year.

“As a government, we have decided that those who imported sugar illegally, evading taxes, must be investigated thoroughly and brought to book,” said Mr Ruto.

Some of the sugar has been said to contain toxic metals like lead and copper making the commodity unfit for human consumption.

MUMIAS SUGAR

In Kakamega where the dying Mumias Sugar Company is located, Mr Ruto admitted that money alone will not help the ailing miller.

Having pumped in more than Sh3 billion, Mr Ruto said the government has changed its approach towards reviving Mumias Sugar by withholding disbursement of money.

He blamed the management for the bad performance of the miller and asked the board to propose a turnaround plan for the government to fund it.

DIG DEEPER

“We realised that money alone cannot guarantee the revival of the grappling miller. We need to dig deeper into problems facing the firm before we can pump in more funds,” he added.

The miller shut down operations in May for lack of cane and financial challenges.

Its chief executive Nahashon Aseka was suspended last month after the board accused him of engaging in unauthorised transactions.

Mr Ruto urged Kenyans to put politics aside, noting it was time for the government to serve Kenyans.

“We conducted elections in 2017 and the electorate made their choices. We have one president in place who is leading the government in undertaking development projects,” Mr Ruto said.

SUPPORT RUTO

He was accompanied by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and several leaders.

However, his allies including Sports CS Rashid Echesa, MPs Ben Washiali (Mumias East), Sirisia counterpart John Waluke, John Naicca of Mumias West, Ayub Savula of Lugari and Emmanuel Wangwe of Navakholo asked the residents of Kakamega and western region in general to support Mr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Mr Echesa asked the Wanga subtribe of the Luyia community to vote for Mr Ruto in 2022 as the Jubilee government had rewarded it with a Cabinet slot.