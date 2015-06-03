Uhuru drums up support for affordable housing plan

By OUMA WANZALA

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday lobbied members of the National Assembly and Senate and the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) to support his plan for affordable housing, a key pillar in his Big Four development agenda.

The political leaders and trade union officials who attended the meeting at State House were taken through the steps the government is taking to deliver the envisaged 500,000 housing units over the next five years.

Cotu was led by its Secretary-General Francis Atwoli.

COST OF HOUSING

The discussions centred on, among others, the cost of housing in the country, including the escalating cost of land, provision of supporting infrastructure, legislations and financing.

Speaking at the meeting, President Kenyatta urged the leaders to help better the plan because Kenyans deserve quality and affordable houses.

"Let us all purpose to make the dream of many Kenyans to own decent and affordable houses a reality by actively participating in this programme and playing our respective roles," he said.

SUPPORT INITIATIVE

The President asked MPs drawn from the National Assembly's departmental committee of Transport, Public Works and Housing and the Senate's standing committee on Roads and Transport to support the initiative.

He commended the 22 counties that have already signed up for the programme and challenged the remaining regions to come on board as housing is a devolved function.

CONSULTATIONS

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the meeting was part of ongoing consultations among stakeholders and public participation activities which are both constitutional requirements and international best practices.

Deputy President William Ruto asked the leaders to support the housing plan by being its biggest champions in their respective constituencies, counties and among workers.