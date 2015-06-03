Woman's agony as loan guarantee turned sour

By ERIC WAINAINA

More by this Author

Some time in 2016, a friend approached Ms Mary Ngoiri with a request to help Mr Muturi Njoroge secure a loan of Sh5 million from Opportunity Kenya Limited, a microfinance lender based in Nairobi.

The two signed an agreement in September 2016 and Ms Ngoiri released her title deed for the facility from which she also got Sh1 million to venture into business.

That gesture has now come back to haunt her after Mr Njoroge defaulted on payments and Ms Ngoiri’s land valued at Sh20 million could be put up for auction.

BLACKLISTED

The mother of two from Muthure in Kabete, Kiambu County now says Mr Njoroge claimed that he had been blacklisted by a credit reference bureau and needed the money so that he could seek clearance, paving the way for him to borrow another Sh200 million.

An agreement drawn by Macharia, Burugu & Co Advocates shows Ms Ngoiri granted the lien on LR No. Muguga/Kanyariri 2981 to use it as collateral for a loan with Opportunity Kenya on September 29, 2016.

Mr Muturi retained Sh4 million from the loan and each party was to repay its portion of the loan.

Ms Ngoiri was to pay a monthly instalment of Sh80,000 to Mr Muturi, who was then to remit it to the bank.

FIRST INSTALMENT

“I managed to pay my first instalment of Sh80,000 in the first month. My business started doing badly and I informed him that I might not be able to remit my instalment on time but he promised to service the whole facility and I would pay him at a later date,” said Ms Ngoiri, who had use the Sh1 million to start a bar.

The bank has now informed her that it intends to sell her land to recover its money because only Sh100,000 of the loan has been repaid.

ACCUMULATED LOAN

“In April last year, I went to the bank to check if he (Muturi) has been servicing the loan only to find out that he only paid Sh20,000 because I sent him Sh80,000,” she said. The loan has accumulated to Sh8.2 million.

When she contacted Mr Muturi he pleaded to be in financial distress adding that he had written a promissory letter to the institution that he would still pay the loan.

The mobile phone numbers for Mr Muturi that are indicated in the agreement were not going through when the Nation sought his response.

However, there have been attempts by members of his family to stop the Nation from publishing information about the loan agreement.

Ms Ngoiri was issued with a copy of the letter that was allegedly drafted by Omwonyo, Momanyi Gichuki and Company on May 26, 2017 when the figure was Sh6.3 million.

LOAN DORMANT

The letter, which was promising to pay the loan in instalments of Sh60,000 on the 5th day of every month was in favour of a Mr Daniel Kinyanjui Muturi, who, according to Ms Ngoiri, is not the person she entered into an agreement with.

The lender, however, said they had no knowledge of the promissory letter and that the loan was now dormant.

Since then, Ms Ngoiri has tried to persuade Mr Njoroge to repay but in vain as he kept giving her false hope before he stopped picking her calls earlier this year.

“This is where I live with my children and mother, and if the bank executes their plan, I will become homeless just because I decided to help someone who is now walking around freely as I suffer,” she said.