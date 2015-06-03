Woman's agony as loan guarantee turned sour

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of "Lamba"? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Kenya

Woman's agony as loan guarantee turned sour

by 06/07/2018 20:00:00
By ERIC WAINAINA
Some time in 2016, a friend approached Ms Mary Ngoiri with a request to help Mr Muturi Njoroge secure a loan of Sh5 million from Opportunity Kenya Limited, a microfinance lender based in Nairobi.

The two signed an agreement in September 2016 and Ms Ngoiri released her title deed for the facility from which she also got Sh1 million to venture into business.

That gesture has now come back to haunt her after Mr Njoroge defaulted on payments and Ms Ngoiri’s land valued at Sh20 million could be put up for auction.

The mother of two from Muthure in Kabete, Kiambu County now says Mr Njoroge claimed that he had been blacklisted by a credit reference bureau and needed the money so that he could seek clearance, paving the way for him to borrow another Sh200 million.

An agreement drawn by Macharia, Burugu & Co Advocates shows Ms Ngoiri granted the lien on LR No. Muguga/Kanyariri 2981 to use it as collateral for a loan with Opportunity Kenya on September 29, 2016.

Mr Muturi retained Sh4 million from the loan and each party was to repay its portion of the loan.

Ms Ngoiri was to pay a monthly instalment of Sh80,000 to Mr Muturi, who was then to remit it to the bank.

“I managed to pay my first instalment of Sh80,000 in the first month. My business started doing badly and I informed him that I might not be able to remit my instalment on time but he promised to service the whole facility and I would pay him at a later date,” said Ms Ngoiri, who had use the Sh1 million to start a bar.

The bank has now informed her that it intends to sell her land to recover its money because only Sh100,000 of the loan has been repaid.

“In April last year, I went to the bank to check if he (Muturi) has been servicing the loan only to find out that he only paid Sh20,000 because I sent him Sh80,000,” she said. The loan has accumulated to Sh8.2 million.

When she contacted Mr Muturi he pleaded to be in financial distress adding that he had written a promissory letter to the institution that he would still pay the loan.

The mobile phone numbers for Mr Muturi that are indicated in the agreement were not going through when the Nation sought his response.

However, there have been attempts by members of his family to stop the Nation from publishing information about the loan agreement.

Ms Ngoiri was issued with a copy of the letter that was allegedly drafted by Omwonyo, Momanyi Gichuki and Company on May 26, 2017 when the figure was Sh6.3 million.

The letter, which was promising to pay the loan in instalments of Sh60,000 on the 5th day of every month was in favour of a Mr Daniel Kinyanjui Muturi, who, according to Ms Ngoiri, is not the person she entered into an agreement with.

The lender, however, said they had no knowledge of the promissory letter and that the loan was now dormant.

Since then, Ms Ngoiri has tried to persuade Mr Njoroge to repay but in vain as he kept giving her false hope before he stopped picking her calls earlier this year.

“This is where I live with my children and mother, and if the bank executes their plan, I will become homeless just because I decided to help someone who is now walking around freely as I suffer,” she said.

Ms Ngoiri reported the matter at Kikuyu Police Station and was issued with an OB number 21/18/6/2018.

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife's nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss' Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

