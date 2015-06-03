Mystery of Kiambu man's suicide body with missing organs

By ERIC WAINAINA

Mystery surrounds the death of a Kiambu businessman, who was said to have committed suicide more than two weeks ago, after a second post-mortem revealed that his body organs were inexplicably missing.

The organs would be key in establishing the cause of death.

Mr Peter Macharia, according to his wife Esther Wambui, hanged himself at their home in Gatamaiyu village on June 18, 2018, allegedly be-cause he was found with a loose rope on his neck, but the his parents have refuted the widow’s version of events.

FILLED IN A GRAVE

The row led to the blocking of his burial on Friday last week after angry residents filled in a grave where he was to be laid, with his parents, who say they suspect he was killed, saying they were kept out of the burial plans.

Mr Macharia is yet to be buried and the matter is now in court with the deceased’s parents Edwin Muriu and Beth Waigwe suing his widow, Ms Wambui.

A post-mortem done on June 21, showed that Mr Macharia, who was found on a staircase with a loose rope on his neck and foam oozing from his mouth, died of “neck compression due to hanging, with suspected chemical poisoning.”

The autopsy, which was carried out by three pathologists including one representing Ms Wambui, indicated that he had a head injury and there was a V-Shape injury on the left side of the neck, an observation that led to the conclusion that he may have died by hanging.

Not satisfied, his parents moved to court and successfully sought orders for a second autopsy which was done on July 4 and manned by five pathologists, including the chief government pathologists, Dr Johansen Oduor and Professor Kiama Wangai for the family.

HEAD INJURY

Results indicated that, other than the head injury, Mr Macharia had a bruise on his left leg, which had not been indicated in the first report, and that some of the sub-structures in the neck were missing, leaving the pathologist to conclude that he died of artificer due to a ligature compression around the neck, which can either be as a result of hanging or strangulation.

Prof Kiama, who is a forensic pathologist, said the missing organs were hyoid bone and thyroid cartilages, which he said are key in establishing whether the deceased committed suicide or whether he was strangled, adding that unless the organs are found and examined, it’s impossible to tell whether it was suicide or murder.

“If it’s suicide by hanging, they (hyoid bone and thyroid cartilages,) will have a particular kind of marking and if it’s strangulation, they will have their own kind of injuries," he said.

The family, through a lawyer, Ms Beth Fundi, has asked the court to allow them to enjoin the Kenyatta University Mortuary where the body had been preserved so that they could explain the whereabouts of the missing organs and the people involved in their disappearance.

“We wish to enjoin KU funeral home and the police in this matter so that we can be told who interfered with the body and also explain where the organs are.

‘‘The missing organs are critical in establishing the cause of death,” Ms Fundi told Kiambu Principal Magistrate Mr Justus Kituku, adding that the organs must be found before the body is buried.