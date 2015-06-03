Remba Island: Where East Africans co-exist peacefully

By BARACK ODUOR

The escalating territorial conflict in Lake Victoria between East African countries worries the East African Cooperation, but not anyone living in Remba Island.

The small, rocky archipelago located in Kenyan side of Lake Victoria is home to Kenyans, Ugandans and Tanzanians and they are coexisting.

It is three kilometres away from Ugandan border with Kenya in the lake.

A visit to the island and you will most certainly not tell the difference between the inhabitants on first sight.

The harmony between them dwarfs the territorial tiffs.

Division of labour is a key element among the different nationalities.

At the island’s shore, Ugandans are ever preparing their boats to transport fish netted by Kenyans to their country.

Tanzanian traders in makeshift shops sells various stuff such as fabrics or kitenge.

UGANDAN LADIES

Ugandan ladies have earned praise for their courteous conduct while selling beer and other beverages to tired Kenyans after a long and cold night of fishing expeditions.

At Remba Primary School, which has a small population of 300 pupils because of the migration patterns of fishermen, pupils play, and interact freely.

Rashid Mambo, a Tanzanian, says it is difficult to know the nationality of the children.

“We do not have problems here as citizens of various countries because we live harmoniously.

It is this matter of fishing grounds threatening our unity,” says Mr Mambo.

BROTHERS AND SISTERS

Caleb Okwri, a Kenyan fisherman at the island for close to 10 years says they have lived in the island as brothers as sisters because everyone is minding his or her own business.

“We are here to make money. That is why we value peace and wants presidents of the three east African countries to solve the conflict in Lake Victoria,” says Mr Okwiri.

Homa Bay County Lake Victoria Beach Management Units Association Chairperson Edward Oremo pleads with the governments of the three states bordering the lake to find a lasting solution to the impasse.

“It is evident that citizens of the three nations do not have a problem with each other. There is just misunderstanding between the authorities,” says Mr Oremo.

The prices of commodities has added spice to the coexistence with many residents saying many things are affordable.