PHOTOs! Whose daughters are these now? They claim to be aspiring models, JESOS!!by Ainra Afaafa 06/07/2018 16:17:00 0 comments 1 Views
Friday, July 6, 2018 - These young Kenyan ladies claim to be aspiring models.
If you think the trending hashtag Ifikie Mzazi would make these young slay queens get brains and stop displaying flesh on social media, then you are wrong.
What do you think about these young ladies?
Here are the photos they posted on Instagram. See them in the next page
Click Here to Comment on this Article