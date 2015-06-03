Corrupt Kenyan leaders should read this Bible Verse, RUTO included, God is not happy.

Friday, July 6, 2018 - Corruption has held our Country hostage.

Public funds are being looted mercilessly and if a lifestyle audit was to be carried out as ordered by President Uhuru, very few politicians can account for their wealth.

There’s a Bible verse that is dedicated to corrupt political leaders who think money can buy life.

Here’s an excerpt of the Bible Verse that they should read.

