Corrupt Kenyan leaders should read this Bible Verse, RUTO included, God is not happy.by Ainra Afaafa 06/07/2018 16:15:00 0 comments 1 Views
Friday, July 6, 2018 - Corruption has held our Country hostage.
Public funds are being looted mercilessly and if a lifestyle audit was to be carried out as ordered by President Uhuru, very few politicians can account for their wealth.
There’s a Bible verse that is dedicated to corrupt political leaders who think money can buy life.
Here’s an excerpt of the Bible Verse that they should read.
