RAILA is senior in this Government, UHURU trusts him with his life! Foreign Affairs CS, MONICA JUMA, confirms RUTO's worst fears
by
Ainra Afaafa
06/07/2018 15:23:00
[unable to retrieve full-text content]
Friday July 6, 2018 - Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma, has confirmed Deputy President William Ruto’s worst fears.
This is after she confirmed that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, was in India on official Government business and that he was representing President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Speaking to the press yesterday when she gave an update of the Kenya's foreign missions' status, Juma said Raila had been sanctioned by Uhuru to represent him in some of the diplomatic trips and meetings.
This is something that irked Ruto supporters, who questioned in what capacity had the former Prime Minister attended the meeting and many other foreign trips he had gone since making peace with Uhuru.
Juma also confirmed that Uhuru has been consulting Raila Odinga on...
