Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

Kenya

Ministry asked to draft law that shields learners from sex predators

by 07/07/2018 02:00:00
By WINNIE ATIENO
Head teachers of private schools want the government to draft and implement a policy protecting students from sexual harassment.
The heads said the government should adopt a policy made by all players in education, including parents.
During a two-day Kenya Private Schools Association meeting in Mombasa County, the teachers expressed concern that sexual violence has become rampant in schools.
KPSA chief executive Peter Ndoro said the training forum that attracted more than 2,000 heads of primary and secondary schools would improve the profession.
Out of the 11,000 private schools in Kenya, 6,000 are KPSA members.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENTS
The KPSA boss added that private schools encourage learners to talk and report cases of sexual violence to guiding and counselling offices.
“The government should deal firmly with sex offenders. We train our students and tell them to report any suspicious incidents, for instance, being told to go to a teacher’s house,” he said.
"If we don’t come up with proper structures, children will be molested and they will not tell. The government should not just come up with a policy and enforce it. All should be involved in its formulation,” he said.
He said private schools have put in measures to ensure students are not molested.
KPSA urged the government to train teachers on how to deal with learners.

SENSITISE HEADS
“If you are ignorant about the law, you will not protect the child. If we lack a policy, the children will be molested,” the KPSA chief executive said.
He added that the meeting was convened to sensitise heads on how to become better teachers and advance in their career.
KPSA assured parents and the government that there will be no cheating during the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations which begin in just a few months.
Last month, the Kenya National Examinations Council told headteachers and other education players planning to get leakage or encourage malpractices during the tests would face the law.

During the 43th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association annual conference in Mombasa, KNEC chairman George Magoha said he was aware of the plans by the heads and cautioned that they will face the wrath if any is found.

STRINGENT SECURITY
KPSA wants the examinations to be put under stringent security measures and any teacher found engaging in the vice to be dealt with.
“This is to deter others. We have never engaged in the buying of examination. We do not support any person who is tempering with the examination. We want the Education Cabinet Secretary to be firm in term of integrity,” Mr Ndoro said.
He urged the CS to reach out to all education players to curb the malpractices in the national tests.
“Kindly engage because you cannot do these thing alone, why is it that she is very so reluctant? This cannot be done in any other way without involving other stakeholders. At the moment the CS has not been engaging other players,” Mr Ndoro said.

CURRENT SYSTEM
The KPSA official said private schools won’t let the gains made by the former Education CS Fred Matiang’i in the sector be hampered.
“The gains we have made must be consolidated, they must be entrenched. We are not going to sit back and look at the current system going under just because the CS does not want to meet other critical education players,” he added.
On the new curriculum, the over 2000 heads from private learning institutions said they support it fully.

