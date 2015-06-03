Ministry asked to draft law that shields learners from sex predators

By WINNIE ATIENO

Head teachers of private schools want the government to draft and implement a policy protecting students from sexual harassment.

The heads said the government should adopt a policy made by all players in education, including parents.

During a two-day Kenya Private Schools Association meeting in Mombasa County, the teachers expressed concern that sexual violence has become rampant in schools.

KPSA chief executive Peter Ndoro said the training forum that attracted more than 2,000 heads of primary and secondary schools would improve the profession.

Out of the 11,000 private schools in Kenya, 6,000 are KPSA members.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENTS

The KPSA boss added that private schools encourage learners to talk and report cases of sexual violence to guiding and counselling offices.

“The government should deal firmly with sex offenders. We train our students and tell them to report any suspicious incidents, for instance, being told to go to a teacher’s house,” he said.

"If we don’t come up with proper structures, children will be molested and they will not tell. The government should not just come up with a policy and enforce it. All should be involved in its formulation,” he said.

He said private schools have put in measures to ensure students are not molested.

KPSA urged the government to train teachers on how to deal with learners.

SENSITISE HEADS

“If you are ignorant about the law, you will not protect the child. If we lack a policy, the children will be molested,” the KPSA chief executive said.

He added that the meeting was convened to sensitise heads on how to become better teachers and advance in their career.

KPSA assured parents and the government that there will be no cheating during the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations which begin in just a few months.

Last month, the Kenya National Examinations Council told headteachers and other education players planning to get leakage or encourage malpractices during the tests would face the law.

During the 43th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association annual conference in Mombasa, KNEC chairman George Magoha said he was aware of the plans by the heads and cautioned that they will face the wrath if any is found.

STRINGENT SECURITY

KPSA wants the examinations to be put under stringent security measures and any teacher found engaging in the vice to be dealt with.

“This is to deter others. We have never engaged in the buying of examination. We do not support any person who is tempering with the examination. We want the Education Cabinet Secretary to be firm in term of integrity,” Mr Ndoro said.

He urged the CS to reach out to all education players to curb the malpractices in the national tests.

“Kindly engage because you cannot do these thing alone, why is it that she is very so reluctant? This cannot be done in any other way without involving other stakeholders. At the moment the CS has not been engaging other players,” Mr Ndoro said.