DPP NOORDIN HAJI blames MARAGA’s officers for killing his morale in the fight against corruption - See what they are doing

- Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has turned against Chief Justice David Maraga and the Judiciary for scuttling his efforts in fighting corruption in Kenya.





Haji blamed a few corrupt judges and judicial officers for slowing his speed and morale and in the process hampering his anti-graft drive.





According to the DPP, the Judges are also undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attempt to restore public trust in the Government, national security and the economy by releasing on bail corrupt people who should be rotting in jail and remand prisons.





“If you have judicial officers who have been compromised and they rule against you, the argument will be the case was weak,” Haji said.





This week, the DPP arrested and charged sitting Busia Governor for the first time with corruption but was freed on bail.





Similarly, in...





Page 1 2

[unable to retrieve full-text content]