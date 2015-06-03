MARAGA should read this!! Corrupt Judges are the biggest impediment in the fight against corruption - NOORDIN HAJI reveals

Sunday July 7, 2018 -

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Nordin Haji, has claimed that a few corrupt Judges are hampering the anti-graft drive in Kenya.





In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Haji said the corrupt judges are undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta's attempt to restore public trust in the government, national security and the economy.





Haji, who took over in March, said shortcomings in the judicial system, including bribable judges and prosecutors, could undermine even the strongest of cases.





"If you have judicial officers who have been compromised and they rule against you, the argument will be the case was weak," he told Reuters.





He noted that one of his own prosecutors was arrested a month ago on bribery allegations.





"We cannot bury our heads in the sand," Haji said.





Haji, who is a former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Deputy Director also said after 19 years in the intelligence community, he had seen first hand how graft compromised Kenya's security.





He gave an example of militants from neighbouring Somalia (Al Shabaab) crossing the…





