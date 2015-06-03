KTN‘s BETTY KYALLO takes on comedian JALANG’O in ‘power contest’ and she won - though she cheated! (VIDEO)by Ainra Afaafa 07/07/2018 13:54:00 0 comments 1 Views
From the video that has generated a buzz on social media, Jalang’o was at Betty’s beauty spa for a haircut when the bubbly lass decided to show off her strength.
While Betty used some underhand tactics, Jalang’o admitted the screen siren surprised him.
Taking to IG, he wrote: “Strength of a woman! My fren @bettymuteikyallo is truly from Khwisero. Chilling at @flairbybetty the hottest salon this side of the Sahara. Getting my haircut shortly.”
Watch the video below.Credit: @JALANG'O
