KTN‘s BETTY KYALLO takes on comedian JALANG’O in ‘power contest’ and she won - though she cheated! (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 07, 2018 -

KTN news anchor, Betty Kyallo, took on comedian Jalang’o in a flexing contest and she was no push over.

From the video that has generated a buzz on social media, Jalang’o was at Betty’s beauty spa for a haircut when the bubbly lass decided to show off her strength.

While Betty used some underhand tactics, Jalang’o admitted the screen siren surprised him.

Taking to IG, he wrote: “Strength of a woman! My fren @bettymuteikyallo is truly from Khwisero. Chilling at @flairbybetty the hottest salon this side of the Sahara. Getting my haircut shortly.”

Watch the video below.

Credit: @JALANG'O

