A MAN from Bulawayo died after his drinking partner allegedly felled him with a heavy punch over an undisclosed altercation at Richmond Spar.

Dumisani Dube fell to the ground and lost consciousness after Harrison Tembo (43) allegedly punched him on the chest.

He was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital and died two days later.

Tembo was not asked to plead to murder when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sharon Rosemani on Thursday last week.

Ms Rosemani remanded him in custody to Wednesday.

For the State, Mr Mclean Ndlovu alleged that on Sunday Tembo was drinking beer at Richmond Spar when Dube and other patrons joined him around 11AM.

"Tembo and Dube had an altercation over an unknown issue. Tembo allegedly punched the deceased on the upper part of the body. He fell headlong to the ground and lost consciousness," Mr Ndlovu said.

"He was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital and was admitted to the intensive care unit. His condition deteriorated and he died on Tuesday."

The court heard that police arrested Tembo on the day Dube died.