Within stone’s throw from where his wife is buried in West Park Cemetery‚ Andrè Rademeyer stands at an intersection on Beyers Naude Drive most days. His newest sign wishes motorists a happy festive season and asks for any donation.

The 56-year-old Border War veteran has lived a hard life of bouncing between sobriety‚ the streets and a steady life.

He is proudly born and bred in KwaZulu-Natal‚ which he still calls ‘Natal’‚ a throwback to his upbringing in a white minority controlled South Africa.

Some days Andrè lives in a shelter in Kempton Park but is back at his corner for a few days.

“I don’t know if the army made be a bit mad‚” he says. “After my wife died in 2011 I really just fell apart. Alcohol was a big problem in my life.”

“Bosbevok‚” he mumbles‚ which is an Afrikaans term used to describe the post-traumatic stress many former soldiers suffer from.

At this point he proudly pulls out a pristine Bible with a leather cover and wrapped in a plastic Spar bag.

He shows me a photo of his wife with their youngest grandchild. The next photo is of Andrè’s son and his wife and children.

“Here she was on her last‚” he said. He grows quiet staring at the photo of his wife‚ before slipping it back in the Bible. “I just gave up after she died. Really.

“But I went to rehab while back and now I am clean.”

The smell of stale alcohol on his breath gave away the lie.

Andrè is waiting for a claim from the Road Accident Fund to be finalised. He was struck by a car at the very same intersection I find him begging at. A badly broken ankle resulted in at least two surgeries and metal plates in his leg.

“They say I should get a few hundred thousand. When that money comes‚ first thing I am going to do is put a tombstone up on my wife’s grave.

“I want to buy myself a small bakkie and get back to doing handyman jobs. Maybe. I will see. But we never know. I pray every day to God.

“Tomorrow the world may end‚ maybe in 10 years’ time. One day I will be with my wife upstairs.”