"Our economy is floundering‚ unemployment is rising and those cohorts of corruption who see they are losing influence are making ever more desperate attempts to loot what they can before their party is over.

"On top of that‚ the divisions in the ANC have led to a paralysis in decision-making and the implementation of policy. It is time to say‚ 'Enough is enough'."

All South Africans had to do something to combat corruption‚ the Anglican leader in South Africa suggested.

"No matter how bad things are in South Africa‚ each of us‚ each of you‚ have a choice. You can make things worse‚ or you can make things better."

Commenting on one of the contentious policies discussed at the ANC's conference - land redistribution without compensation - the archbishop called for negotiations similar to the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (Codesa) process that helped establish South Africa's post-apartheid democracy.

He said: "One way in which we can join the game is to join the debate on land and economic reform: the ANC's resolution supporting the expropriation of land without compensation cries out for the establishment – which I suggested from this pulpit last Christmas – of a kind of Codesa process to negotiate just‚ rational and broadly accepted reforms on the ownership of land."

Full text of the Archbishop's sermon:

May I speak in the name of God‚ Father‚ Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.

Welcome. I’m so glad that you are here. What a challenging time of the year it is for us‚ here in South Africa‚ in 2017! It feels as if we are suffering from perpetual attacks of vertigo‚ but vertigo of the emotions‚ a feeling of dizziness where the ground under our feet seems to be rolling‚ shaking and moving. It’s like a daily emotional earthquake.

I cannot look at the traditional manger scene against the backdrop of our current situation in South Africa‚ and not be deeply challenged. Consider the scene: a birthing place amidst animals‚ outside of the inn with its security and convenience; parents worn out by a long journey undertaken at the command of political powers; a land under occupation; shepherds who were ritually unclean and excluded from worship; swaddling bands as the poor were wont to use. I cannot look at this tableaux with its multiple symbols of exclusion and vulnerability and not be challenged by the harsh truth that the message of Christmas – the message of coming to new life in God‚ of fresh beginnings‚ of our growth in holiness–– that the message of Christmas is not about having more but about being more.

The crib‚ no matter how one looks at it‚ is always the place where Jesus takes on human misery. It is the place where the poor and marginalised find the possibility of hope that things might be different‚ that Emmanuel – “God-with-us” – is located in a stable‚ outside the spaces of power‚ amidst the clothes of the poor. Although this message of Christmas is never totally absent from our consciousness‚ so dangerous is it to the powerful and the comfortable that the Church often hides or stifles it. But Christmas is about breaking the yoke of oppression‚ allowing justice and peace to embrace us and enabling hope to shine in dark places‚ as the Advent readings have stubbornly reminded us.