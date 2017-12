A 55-minute documentary meant to depict the lighter side of President Muhammadu Buhari was aired Sunday, December 24, on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The documentary titled: ‘Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel’ featured former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ministers in the cabinet and the president’s aides.

Buhari admitted that the goodwill of the masses is what is keeping him in politics.

Those featured in the documentary praised the president, speaking about the lighter side of Buhari that Nigerians do not know about.

Below are some of the unknown sides of the president as described by those who really know him.

1. General Ibrahim Babangida

“He has a good sense of humour. I believe he is approachable. When talking to him, you know he has a good sense of humour.”

READ ALSO: We will remain united - Goodluck Jonathan's Christmas message to Nigerians

2. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

"He gives you things to do, and leaves you strictly to do those things. No interference at all, once he has confidence in you....And he cracks those jokes, and manages to still keep a straight face.”

3. Governor Nasir El-Rufai

“When we were in the opposition, you needed to see how we rolled on the floor in his (Buhari’s) living room, as we laughed. Of course, we can’t do that again now.

“His second strength is his sense of social justice, he always tries to be fair to everyone and never rushes to judge anyone. When you report the activity of an official, he doesn’t rush to suspend or fire him, he asks for proof and he has to see this once or twice before he acts.

“He is so worried about being unjust to anyone that sometime he takes his time before he takes a decision.

4. Governor Ibikunke Amosun of Ogun state

“If you want to see somebody that loves Nigeria and would love to see that things are done the way it should be done, appropriately and follow it the way it should be followed, it is President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I wish I had his patience. He would listen to everybody and then take a decision. He is a reformed democrat.”

5. Abike Dabiri, senior special assistant on diaspora matters.

“How I wish Nigerians know his softer and accommodating side. Very jocular, but it is our duty to tell them.”

READ ALSO: My father is very realistic, he shows us reality - Buhari’s daughter

6. Minister of agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh

“Have you seen any governor in this country write to his deputy to take over when he wants to travel? President Buhari wrote to the National Assembly that he was travelling. How much more democratic can a leader be? Some governors who travel would rather hand over to their special assistants rather than to their deputies.”

7. Minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola

“He is open to divergent views and he will be the first to tell you that he is not going to do anything unless he understands it.”

8. Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

“When we go for meetings, most of the leaders would leave after speaking without waiting to listen to others. But President Buhari will speak and sit down to listen to others. Others leave once they have spoke.”

9. Halima Buhari

“He is a very realistic father. This is the reality. He is showing us reality. And he always talks to us about the leaders that passed away without leaving anything behind and it didn’t stop their children from making it.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get more videos on NAIJ.com TV

Meanwhile, President Buhari has reiterated that he will never betray the trust reposed in him by Nigerian masses to please his children or relations.

He made the disclosure in a 55-minute documentary titled: ‘Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel’, aired by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), on Sunday, December 24.

According to President Buhari, he remains in politics today because of the goodwill he enjoys from the masses.

Are Nigerians truly tired of President Buhari? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng