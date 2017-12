- Former president Jonathan has said the sufferings Nigerians are going through at this time will pass

- He said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians

- According to him, Christmas is a time of unity and family

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Nigerians as they mark the 2017 Christmas celebrations.

In a message posted on his Facebook page on Monday, December 25, the former president called on Nigerians to come together as one to do good to each other and the nation.

He said the challenges Nigerians are going through at the moment will pass.

READ ALSO: This goodwill that I enjoy from the masses is what is keeping me in politics - Buhari

“Christmas, the time when Christendom has chosen to celebrate our Lord Jesus Christ, is a time of unity and family. We celebrate the union of the divine with humans in Jesus and the fact that God has made room for us to be part of His family.

“That being the case, let us exhibit those virtues and unite as one family under God to do good to each other and our nation.

“I know of the sufferings our citizens are going through at this time and the challenges it poses. These challenges will pass, but Nigeria will remain. And we will remain united and familial. Merry Christmas from my family and I to all Nigerians and the family of mankind,” Jonathan wrote.

In an earlier report by NAIJ.com, President Muhammadu Buhari sent a Christmas message to Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithfuls as they mark the 2017 Christmas celebrations.

In a message released by his media team, President Buhari stated that the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ is an important opportunity for Nigerians to show love to one another and encourage unity by spending quality time with their friends, families and the less-privileged.

He also noted that it is also an occasion to draw inspiration from the exemplary lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, a former aide to former president Jonathan on Sunday, December 24, said Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival.

Omokri in a series of tweets, wrote that Christmas is an European and not Christian holiday from of man not from God.

Nigerians ask President Buhari for special Christmas Gifts - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng