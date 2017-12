- PDP governors have revealed why they supported Secondus as party's new chairman

- The governors claimed that Secondus is a stable man and a staunch supporters of the party and its members

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have revealed why the supported Prince Uche Secondus as party's new national chairman.

The governors claimed that they chose Secondus because of his strength, character and honesty.

They described him as a staunch supporter of the party as well as a constant backbone to the governors during their trying times, The Punch reports.

The governors made their statements at the thanksgiving service in honour of Secondus at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike stated that: "this position is an opportunity to give Nigerians what they want. I can’t understand why people are suffering untold hardship. Imagine the fuel scarcity with people buying a litre of fuel between N300 and N400.”

“For the first time in the history of our party, we had an election to elect a national chairman. It was not like the case before where the President and governors decided on a consensus candidate."

Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, said: “Secondus stood with me when the promise of man failed.”

Umahi claimed that the governors decided to support Secondus because of his character and contentment, maintaining that the governors turned their backs on those who took money in the past.

Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, while recounting his experience with Secondus said that he encountered Secondus when they had a major challenge in the delegate list of the party, but the former deputy national chairman insisted on correcting the illegality without inducement.

Abia state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, commended the presence of mind of Secondus, which he said, would be beneficial to the party.

He said: “We are prepared to go the whole route with Prince Uche Secondus. He will be an exemplary party leader in Africa.”

Meanwhile, The PDP has reacted to the emergence of a factional group insisting it will not be distracted by it.

Report had surfaced that a new faction of the PDP, known as the Fresh PDP has emerged. The emergence of the new faction of the PDP is believed to be as a result of the fallout from the recently concluded elective national convention of the party in which some candidates said to be on the unity list were elected.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 20 by the party’s publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondinyan, the PDP said it was unperturbed by the development.

