Open letter to Nelson Chamisaby Bridget Makura 21/02/2018 14:39:00 0 comments 1 Views
This is an open letter to Nelson Chamisa. It's very shameful, disgusting, nauseating and embarrassing that a young and promising man like you condones violence worse still for purposes of political manoeuvre, ego and selfishness. Surely if recent events are a true reflection of your character and those who support you then you dont have any place in Zim's political podium as you belong to barbarians, thugs and dirty minded elitists with no respect for Ubuntu, your elders and even the dead!
If at all you are as popular as you want the world to believe why having people terrorised and brutalised in your name. Honestly, your ambitions override your reasoning just like the former Dr. Amai.
Concerned Democrat
Munya Shumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
Click Here to Comment on this Article