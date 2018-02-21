Mujuru not in MDC alliance

Mujuru not in MDC allianceby Bridget Makura 21/02/2018 13:59:00 0 comments 1 Views
Above everything else NPP remains committed to the formation of a genuine and progressive grand coalition that is people driven and not Twitter negotiated. Such coalition is not negotiated through fictitious Twitter accounts but is done through proper democratic channels which respect rules of mutual engagement.
# Mother Zimbabwe for President 2018.
Adv Gift Nyandoro
NPP Secretary General
