Tete retains WBO bantamweight title with points win over Narvaez

Zolani Tete retained his World Boxing Organisation bantamweight title with a unanimous, if uninspiring, points win over Omar Andres Narvaez in Belfast on Saturday.

Tete triumphed 120-108 on the scorecards of all three judges in a lacklustre contest.

The 42-year-old Narvaez may have been the mandatory challenge, but the Argentinian seemed far more interested in lasting the distance rather than making any significant move to deprive Tete of his title.