Reporter shot dead during Facebook live broadcast in Nicaragua

Neither authorities in Managua, nor Lissett Guido, a spokeswoman for the Red Cross in Nicaragua, were immediately able to independently confirm details of the incident, which quickly spread onto national, international and social media.

Nicaraguan media said Gahona, who was described as a journalist from the area, died from his injuries.

It was not clear who had fired the shot. Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa quoted another journalist as saying only police and groups fighting the protesters were armed there.

Before the incident, the Red Cross said at least six people had died since protests began on Wednesday against government plans to increase worker contributions and lower pensions, causing a crisis for President Daniel Ortega.

Local human rights groups reported that as many as 25 people had died by Saturday. Guido of the Red Cross could not confirm any new total, saying only that she was aware of more deaths.

- Reuters