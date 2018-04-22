IN PICTURES | Queen marks 92nd birthday with star-studded concert

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday with a star-studded, Commonwealth-themed charity concert featuring Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue and Shaggy.

The monarch took to the stage herself at the end of the show at the Royal Albert Hall, where her son and heir Prince Charles led the crowd in a birthday "hip hip hip hooray".

Her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, accompanied by his fiancee Meghan Markle, also watched performances by stars from around the Commonwealth, the 53-nation grouping which held its summit in London this week.

The queen usually celebrates her birthday in private, saving the pomp for her official birthday in June, but the concert was held in aid of a new youth charity, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

"This organisation in your name will provide a platform for those working to make a difference in their communities across 53 countries. Your Majesty, Happy Birthday," said Harry, who will be president of the trust.