16-year old Nigerian student celebrated in US (photos)

A 16-year old student in the United States who is of Nigerian descent, Oluwatofunmi Oteju, has been celebrated after she was recognised as the Leader of the Year at Augsburg University.

According to Blackboxnigeria, Tofunmi as she is called was recognised at the ceremony held on Sunday, April 8.

A freshman at the institution, the 16-year old received the award “designed to recognize students who participated in the Emerging Leaders Program (ELP) during 2017 fall semester, was used by the University to celebrate students who demonstrated active involvement in student activities, student governance, and student life at Augsburg during the academic year.”

Tofunmi alongside other awardees. Credit: Blackboxnigeria

James Tresland Porter and Angela Bonfigilio who are her international students advisor in their recommendation said the young lady exhibited strong leadership qualities.

“In her short time here, despite her age, she has shown extreme maturity and leadership on campus.”

The university wrote: “She has stepped up this semester to come and welcome the new students and on her own has made sure to reach out to the new students and make them feel at home. She has already shown interest in being a board member next year for ISO and bringing her skills and talents to the group by helping with planning for ISO Banquet.

Tofinmi was recognised for her exceptional leadership skills. Credit: Blackboxnigeria

“What has really impressed me about Tofunmi this semester is that she has taken on the task on her own to mentor the new first year students. She has tried to help them feel included on campus, helping them with time management, finding roommates and figuring out how things works.”

