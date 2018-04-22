Super Eagles star scores 4 goals to help his team record emphatic win in the Chinese Super League

- Odion Ighalo on Saturday, April 21, scored four goals in the Chinese Super League

- His goals helped his team Changchun to record a 5-2 win over Guizhou Hengfeng

- Changchun Yatai are now 10th on the Chinese Super League table with eight points

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo was superb on Saturday night, April 21, scoring four goals which helped his team Changchun Yatai beat Guizhou Hengfeng 5-2 in a League match.

The win was the second of the season for Changchun Yatai who are campaigners in the Chinese Super League.

Odion Ighalo who has failed to score in his previous three consecutive games fired his side into the lead in the 24th minute from the penalty spot.

The Super Eagles striker scored his second goal in the 38th minute and netted his third goal of the match in the 86th minute. He grabbed his fourth goal at the death as his side won 5-2.

Odion Ighalo and his team Changchun Yatai are now 10th on the Chinese Super League table with eight points from seven games.

His superb form on Saturday is expected to help him to be in the right frame for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Odion Ighalo started his career at Prime FC of Osogbo in 2005 and Julius Berger before moving to Norway's Lyn in 2007.

A year later he was signed by Udinese spending most of his tenure loaned out notably at Granada, before signing for Watford in 2014.

He made his debut for the English club in the first round of the Football League Cup at Stevenage on 12 August, and scored his first goal against Brentford on 30 September by tucking the ball home after his initial penalty was saved by David Button.

And on On January 31, 2017, Ighalo joined Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai for a reported £20 million.

