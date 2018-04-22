This is not how to attract investors - Emir Sanusi reportedly blasts ministers

- Emir Sanusi reportedly criticised Nigeria’s handling of US investors

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has reportedly lashed out at ministers for failing to turn up at a meeting with investors saying this is not how the country should treat them.

The Punch reports that Sanusi made this observation on Saturday, April 21 at an investment programme organised by the Nigerian Embassy.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor said there was no reason for the officials to miss the meeting.

He said: “We had a meeting today with investors, we were supposed to start by 9am; we started at 10. When I came in, they took me to the ambassador’s office to sit, when investors were waiting there. We had a list of people who were to be here, Vice-President, ministers, some of them are in town, but they haven’t come up.

“You invite top investors, your ministers are in Washington and they do not come to talk to the investors about Nigeria. That is not how you attract investors. If you have this forum in the Rwandan embassy, I assure you President Kagame himself would be there telling people to come to Rwanda.”

It was reported that only Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation was present.

Sanusi said: “Sometimes, it is about how we market ourselves, how we package ourselves. There is absolutely no reason for the Nigerian embassy to arrange a ‘Nigeria is open for Business’ forum with ministers in town, with governors in town, and not have the coordination that they are actually here to meet with these investors.

“There is no reason why we should start one hour late, and there is no reason why the public address system should not work. Because at the end of the day, this is the first point of the country.

“The investors haven’t even come to Nigeria; so, what will be his experience in Abuja if he is having this experience in Washington?”

