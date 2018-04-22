BBNaija's Khloe slams critics of her dress choice for eviction party

- It appears Khloe's reign in the BBNaija show may be over but she definitely is stiring new ones outside the house

- Her outfit to the eviction show caused quite a controversy on social media as most people condenmed the look

- She recently came out to address the issue

There was a massive home coming partyy thrown for Khloe, Anto and Lolu after they were evicted from the Big Brother show. As usual, their outfits to the event was displayed on social media for fans to see.

While Lolu and Anto were getting all the fan love, Khloe, who is also a fashion designer, was being dragged for her choice of outfit which was quite revealing and perceived as trashy by people on social media. Being the controversial housemate that she was, some people were not surprised by her sense of fashion.

However, these criticisms did not go unnoticed as Khloe has finally come out to react to the backlash. Feeling body shamed, she addressed the issue: "I come with no wrapping or pretty pink bows. I am who I am, from my head to my toes. I tend to get loud when speaking my mind. Even a little crazy some of the time. I'm not a size 8 and don't care to be.You can be you and I can be me. To error is human or so that's what they say. Well, tell me who's perfect

Anyway, I'm proud of my body. I'm finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else's standards."'There's nothing wrong with me or my shape or who I am; you're the one with the problem."I think it's so important for girls to love themselves and to treat their bodies the way they want. I don't wanna be shaped like a girl. I love being shaped like a woman, and trust me ladies, your man won't mind either." .Being an advocate for women is to make them proud of themselves and comfortable in their skins and body shape not shamed# outfit by @bypulchritude daughterofgrace#kokomoney#kokobykhloe#queenkoko"

The criticism seem to only increase after her write-up as some people still continued to criticize her.

See some comments below:

Reactions to her post Source: Instagram

