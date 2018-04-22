Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

Shafik Gabr

Chris Kirubi

Oba Otudeko

Michiel Le Roux

Youssef Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Chris Oyakhilome

Mensah Otabil

BBNaija's Khloe slams critics of her dress choice for eviction party

- It appears Khloe's reign in the BBNaija show may be over but she definitely is stiring new ones outside the house

- Her outfit to the eviction show caused quite a controversy on social media as most people condenmed the look

- She recently came out to address the issue

There was a massive home coming partyy thrown for Khloe, Anto and Lolu after they were evicted from the Big Brother show. As usual, their outfits to the event was displayed on social media for fans to see.

While Lolu and Anto were getting all the fan love, Khloe, who is also a fashion designer, was being dragged for her choice of outfit which was quite revealing and perceived as trashy by people on social media. Being the controversial housemate that she was, some people were not surprised by her sense of fashion.

However, these criticisms did not go unnoticed as Khloe has finally come out to react to the backlash. Feeling body shamed, she addressed the issue: "I come with no wrapping or pretty pink bows. I am who I am, from my head to my toes. I tend to get loud when speaking my mind. Even a little crazy some of the time. I'm not a size 8 and don't care to be.You can be you and I can be me. To error is human or so that's what they say. Well, tell me who's perfect

Anyway, I'm proud of my body. I'm finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else's standards."'There's nothing wrong with me or my shape or who I am; you're the one with the problem."I think it's so important for girls to love themselves and to treat their bodies the way they want. I don't wanna be shaped like a girl. I love being shaped like a woman, and trust me ladies, your man won't mind either." .Being an advocate for women is to make them proud of themselves and comfortable in their skins and body shape not shamed# outfit by @bypulchritude daughterofgrace#kokomoney#kokobykhloe#queenkoko"

The criticism seem to only increase after her write-up as some people still continued to criticize her.

See some comments below:

BBNaija's Khloe slams critics over her dress choice for eviction party

Reactions to her post Source: Instagram

