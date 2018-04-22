Buhari arrives Abuja after Commonwealth meeting where he was hosted by the Queen at CHOGM 2018 (video)

President Muhammadu Buhari has left London for Abuja today, Saturday, April 21.

The president left Abuja on Monday, April 9 to for an official visit to British Prime Minister, Theresa May, as both leaders discussed Nigeria-British relations.

He also participated at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM), held from Wednesday, April 18 to Friday, April 20.

READ ALSO: Lazy Nigerian youths: President Buhari's comments in bad faith - APGA

The Nigerian leader however suffered a public relations disaster while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London.

While answering a question on what policies his government has put in place to engage young people in the turbulent northeast region, Buhari literally suggested Nigerian youths were a lazy bunch waiting for government's handouts.

His words: “A lot of Nigerian youths have not been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country and therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free.”

The comments have sparked massive outrage on both the print and social media as many Nigerians accuse the president of de-marketing the country.

Since the comment was made, a hashtag on micro-blogging site, Twitter (#LazyNigerianYouth) has been trending with young Nigerians showing off what they do to make a living in disagreement with their leader's thoughts.

The president's spokespersons however insist he was quoted out of context.

READ ALSO: Group replies President Buhari on jobless youths comment

The backlash as a result of the comment is yet to die down as the president arrives Abuja to a rather hostile young population at the moment.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng