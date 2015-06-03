Mukanya, Tuku collabo on cards

Chimurenga Music Company and Tuku Music officials revealed that they are working on a collaboration song of Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo and his former protégée Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi.

This was revealed at a Mukanya Homecoming Gig press conference held at a Harare hotel yesterday.

"Of course, we are working on something. We are going to record the song at Mtukudzi's studio in Norton.

"Once we are done with recordings, we will leave the rest to Tuku.

Kana tangopedza kurekodha music iyi tose, tichasiya bhodho racho richibikwa isu todzokera hedu," said Chimurenga Music Company manager Austin Sibanda.

The Mukanya Homecoming Gig is being promoted by Republik Entertainment and the event is scheduled for April 27 at Glamis Arena in the capital.

Mukanya will share the stage with Mtukudzi, Suluman Chimbetu, Winky D, Andy Muridzo and Gary Tight among others.

Contrary to popular opinion, Mapfumo who has set his base in Oregon in the United States of America, reiterated that he has always been friends with fellow Zimbabwean music legend, Tuku.

The two artistes, who were both part of a band called Wagon Wheels in the late 70s, have often differed publicly on a variety of issues.

Mukanya and Tuku have different song-writing philosophies. The Bvuma hit-maker's songs are more subtle while Mapfumo is more direct.

But in a previous interview with the Daily News, Mukanya said he has always had great respect for Tuku.

"Oliver is a very good friend of mine; we have come very far . . .," Mukanya said then.