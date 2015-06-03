Tsvangirai's face removed from MDC-T logo

MDC's incoming secretary-general Nixon Nyakadzino confirmed the congress resolved to remove Morgan Tsvangira's face from the MDC-T logo, and replaced it with a baby face."It's not the party symbol that has changed. It still remains an open palm, which is of the MDC-T and what we have done is having our former president being the deceased," he said.

"We felt that since we are now going for another election, we cannot be seen as if we want to go and vote for the deceased."

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Francis Bere last week reserved judgement in a case in which the Chamisa-led MDC-T is suing Khupe and her allies over the use of the party name and logo.

Nyikadzino added: "The other resolutions that emerged today were constitutional proposals in terms of amending the party constitution.

"In that regard, we were trying to go back to the founding principles of the party when it started when it had only one vice-president, when the party could make certain decisions at congress rather than at national council level."

Nyikadzino is deputised by academic Samukele Hadebe.

Former MDC-T organising-secretary Abednico Bhebhe is now the chairperson, Obert Gutu is Khupe's deputy, activist Yvonne Musarurwa is the organising-secretary, the treasurer-general is Chief Ndlovu and Linda Masarira is the spokesperson.

Activist Fungai Masaiti is the youth assembly chairperson and Dorothy Ndlovu is the women's chairperson.