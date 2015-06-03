Khupe has no regrets for cutting ties with 'military project'

Thokozani Khupe, newly-elected leader of the breakaway MDC faction, yesterday said she has no regrets for cutting ties with Nelson Chamisa, whom she accused of hijacking the labour-backed party.

As had been widely expected, Khupe was elected leader of the breakaway faction at an extraordinary congress of the party held in the second city yesterday.

Obert Gutu, Harare lawyer Nixon Nyikadzino and Abedinico Bhebhe were elected vice president, secretary-general and national chair respectively.

Khupe and Nelson Chamisa are locked in a High Court battle over the use of the party name and logo following a recent split triggered by a leadership dispute over who was supposed to be the party leader after the passing-away of Morgan Tsvangirai in February.

Chamisa grabbed the presidency after his endorsement by the MDC-T national council, but Khupe dismissed his appointment as unconstitutional, and claimed she was the leader on grounds she was the only elected vice president.

"Let me state categorically, that we make no apology about calling to order those of our comrades who have hijacked our party to further their goals and political expediency at the expense of the general populace who make this movement for democratic change such a glorious organisation to call home," Khupe said in her acceptance speech.

"Constitutionalism is the blood of the party, democracy is the bones that it stands on, and our values are the flesh to this body we call MDC-T.

"This congress is, therefore, a clarion call to us to embrace constitutionalism and democratic principles."

The congress was attended by representatives of the People's Rainbow Coalition — a coalition of opposition parties such as the National People's Party and the People's Democratic Party.