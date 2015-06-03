CIO boss tortured by military during coup contesting Zanu-PF primaries

ZANU-PF'S primary elections will provide a few spectacles for political watchers as the ruling party readies for a crunch national ballot set for this July.

The ruling party released its list of prospective candidates with challenges for some big-wigs as well as the unprecedented interest from military service personnel.

Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) top spy Albert Ngulube, bashed by soldiers to a pulp during the military coup last November, has put his name up for Beit-Bridge East constituency.

Ngulube was left for dead during the operation after he reportedly tried to resist a midnight raid by soldiers who placed former President Robert Mugabe under house arrest in the night of November 14.