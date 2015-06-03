The Arch is alive and well – his office says

Nobel peace laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is alive and well‚ his office confirmed on Sunday.

It dismissed as false a “story doing the rounds” that the 84-year-old Arch – as he is affectionately referred to by many – had died while on holiday in the US.

“The Archbishop and Mrs Leah Tutu are in fact in good health and spirits at home in the Western Cape‚” Tutu’s office said in a statement.