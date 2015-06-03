On his last morning alive he wrote on Facebook that he was “waking up to the ocean”.

He was drinking at Camps Bay’s trendy Caprice Bar on Friday afternoon hours before he died. He left behind a toddler son and a wife.

Ekermans allegedly worked with Brian Wainstein‚ an international steroid dealer who was shot in his bed in his Cape Town home in an apparent hit last August.

Ekermans’ sister‚ Bianca Lee Juchau‚ posted on Facebook that she knew the real Tyrel even though “everyone thought he was a gangster”.

“I know everyone thought he was a gangster‚ but we knew the real Zoogy [sic].”

She also wrote: “My best friend was taken away from me today‚ my zollie‚ my brother‚ my crazy Mexican! This isn’t how it was meant to end my boy‚ we still had so much to do‚ so many memories to make‚ there’s so many unanswered questions!