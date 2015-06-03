Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been appointed chancellor of the University of Zululand.

He will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

Zondo, who was appointed deputy chief justice last year, is the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture‚ corruption and fraud in the public sector.

Detailing his history‚ the university said he was also part of the Commission of Inquiry Regarding the Prevention of Public Violence and Intimidation (also known as the Goldstone Commission)‚ which investigated violence in South Africa in the early 90s.

"In 1994‚ he was appointed as a member of the Ministerial Task Team‚ which was tasked with producing a draft Labour Relations Bill for the post-apartheid South Africa. After incorporating certain amendments‚ the Bill was passed into the Labour Relations Act in 1995.