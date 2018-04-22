Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

Shafik Gabr

Chris Kirubi

Oba Otudeko

Michiel Le Roux

Youssef Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Chris Oyakhilome

Mensah Otabil

IN FULL | What Steve Komphela said at his final press conference as Kaizer Chiefs coach

22/04/2018 07:21:00

“Now we have to cut this culture of ill-discipline and delinquency. One has to be responsible enough to say‚ ‘be the first one to cut this’.

“If it means I have to bring the calmness‚ listen to have to do that. Be responsible enough and say it‚ protect the players‚ protect administration‚ set an example and a trend that this must stop.

“If it has to stop by me being just outside the scenario‚ even with two matches to go‚ do it. There is nothing wrong with that.

“After 22 years at Arsenal when Arsene Wenger realised the seats were getting too red‚ he decided‚ ‘no guys‚ no‚ this will be the end of my journey’.

“This man does it with lots of honour‚ respect and integrity and it is highly appreciated.

“I have to have the same consideration. People are fighting over .. maybe me … and if that be the case … supporters‚ players are suffering because of me … then there are many considerations.

“I am effectively saying to you that I consider to be very responsible and to protect everybody at stake.

“Maybe also assisting the PSL not to be charging teams for violence. If you are the trigger‚ then you got to stop.

“So if I’m the trigger for that‚ the best way there should not be any violence … there should be harmony‚ there should be results …

"I think one has to accept the fact that … no‚ no‚ no … you better stop‚ because if it goes on then a lot of people get hurt. And it is only fair.

“And I’m saying this with no lump on my throat‚ nothing.

“Calm‚ very rational‚ accepting and seeing that you know what‚ for the sake of peace‚ for the sake of results‚ for the sake of administration‚ players‚ supporters as well‚ just stop as a switch.”

