“Now we have to cut this culture of ill-discipline and delinquency. One has to be responsible enough to say‚ ‘be the first one to cut this’.

“If it means I have to bring the calmness‚ listen to have to do that. Be responsible enough and say it‚ protect the players‚ protect administration‚ set an example and a trend that this must stop.

“If it has to stop by me being just outside the scenario‚ even with two matches to go‚ do it. There is nothing wrong with that.

“After 22 years at Arsenal when Arsene Wenger realised the seats were getting too red‚ he decided‚ ‘no guys‚ no‚ this will be the end of my journey’.

“This man does it with lots of honour‚ respect and integrity and it is highly appreciated.

“I have to have the same consideration. People are fighting over .. maybe me … and if that be the case … supporters‚ players are suffering because of me … then there are many considerations.

“I am effectively saying to you that I consider to be very responsible and to protect everybody at stake.

“Maybe also assisting the PSL not to be charging teams for violence. If you are the trigger‚ then you got to stop.

“So if I’m the trigger for that‚ the best way there should not be any violence … there should be harmony‚ there should be results …

"I think one has to accept the fact that … no‚ no‚ no … you better stop‚ because if it goes on then a lot of people get hurt. And it is only fair.

“And I’m saying this with no lump on my throat‚ nothing.

“Calm‚ very rational‚ accepting and seeing that you know what‚ for the sake of peace‚ for the sake of results‚ for the sake of administration‚ players‚ supporters as well‚ just stop as a switch.”