Next to be sacked is the Nigeria’s immigration boss - Senator tells Buhari, reveals reason

- The deputy majority leader of the Senate, Emmanuel Bwacha, wants the head of the country’s immigration sacked

- Bwacha says his demand is because of the influx of armed militia into Nigeria

- He notes that President Buhari had earlier complained about such militia getting into Nigeria from Libya

The representative of Taraba South district at the National Assembly, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has reportedly called for the sack of the comptroller general of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede.

Bwacha said Babandede needed to be sacked over the influx of armed militia from the Maghreb into the country.

READ ALSO: Sanusi reportedly blasts ministers for failing to meet with US investors

The Punch reports that Bwacha, a current deputy Senate minority leader, said this shortly after he inaugurated the rehabilitation of Wukari-Ibi road.

The senator recalled how President Muhammadu Buhari had said those attacking and killing people in Nigeria were trained in Libya by the late leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

“We take the last statement of the president in the United Kingdom to mean that he has now seen the reality. All other statements he made on the issue in the past were falsehood from his spin doctors.

“Now that he has the true picture of what is happening in Nigeria as far as insecurity is concerned, someone must lose his job if the president wants Nigerians to take him seriously.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“How can the militia from the Maghreb be penetrating our borders? What is the comptroller general of the Nigeria Immigration Service doing and what made our borders so porous to the extent that people are coming into the country to kill Nigerians?

“He (immigration boss) must answer these questions,” Bwacha queried.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the regime of the late Muammar Gaddafi, former president of Libya, as one that produced violent people whose mission is to foment trouble and kill people indiscriminately.

President Buhari stated this while receiving Louise Mushikiwabo, Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs, who came as special envoy of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, at the State House, Abuja, Tuesday, January 9.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment. NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng