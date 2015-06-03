National convention: Forum promises to buy chairmanship form, mobilise delegates for APC chieftain

- The race for who emerges the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on

- Alignments and realignments are the order of the day as Nigeria's ruling party elects their new leaders in June

- One of the contestants for the position of the national chairman is already getting support and endorsements from key stakeholders

A newly formed pro-democracy forum under the aegis of Young Men in Politics (YMP), has expressed support for the chairmanship ambition of the APC deputy publicity secretary, Comrade Timi Frank.

To show its determination to ensure Comrade Frank emerges as the ruling party's chairman, the YMP promised that it will not only purchase form for the Bayelsa-born politician, but will also campaign for his emergence vigorously.

The forum, which has members across all register political parties, said Comarde Frank's chairmanship ambition is a welcome development at a time Nigerian youths have resolved to show capacity in leadership at all levels.

Comrade Frank recently declared his intention to contest for the APC chairmanship

OPINION: The president versus democracy and Nigerian youth by Segun Awosanya

Comrade Frank recently declared his intention to contest the national chairmanship position of the ruling APC.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com today, Sunday, April 22, chairman of the forum and his secretary, Comrade Olalekan Daniel and Barrister Mamunat Muhammed respectively, said the group will reach out to APC delegates across the country and mobilise support for Comrade Frank.

According to the statement, Comrade Frank has shown capacity and integrity as deputy spokesman of APC, “who has refused to be intimidated despite all what he went through.”

While citing examples of young President Macron in France, leader of ruling party in South-Africa, Melama and the national chairman of ruling party in Kenya, who are young men the pro-democracy group urged President Muhammadu Buhari and other national leaders of the APC to give a young man a chance to re-position the party.

The group said despite Comrade Frank's age, he has proven to be an experienced politician who has seen it all in Nigeria’s politics having been a youth leader for the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for years.

“Timi Frank is a proud member of our forum and we can attest to his experience in politicking which spans almost two decades, and he has the ears of most political leaders spread across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“We are of the strong view that Timi Frank's championship will correct the impression that President Buhari's led APC government does not believe in young Nigerians, hence our appeal to all the leaders of the ruling party to openly express support for our brother and colleague, Comrade Timi Frank,” the group said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Comrade Frank recently asked President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to Nigerian youths over his comments that the country's young population are lazy but wanted free things.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com on Thursday, April 19, the APC chieftain said the president's comment cannot be justified because the government has not given the youth opportunity to serve, hence there was no need to demarket them at an international event like Commonwealth Business Forum.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment. NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng