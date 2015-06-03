Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

Jim Ovia

Chris Kirubi

Paul Harris

Johann Rupert

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Temitope Joshua

Bishop David Oyedepo

National convention: Forum promises to buy chairmanship form, mobilise delegates for APC chieftain

- The race for who emerges the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on

- Alignments and realignments are the order of the day as Nigeria's ruling party elects their new leaders in June

- One of the contestants for the position of the national chairman is already getting support and endorsements from key stakeholders

A newly formed pro-democracy forum under the aegis of Young Men in Politics (YMP), has expressed support for the chairmanship ambition of the APC deputy publicity secretary, Comrade Timi Frank.

To show its determination to ensure Comrade Frank emerges as the ruling party's chairman, the YMP promised that it will not only purchase form for the Bayelsa-born politician, but will also campaign for his emergence vigorously.

The forum, which has members across all register political parties, said Comarde Frank's chairmanship ambition is a welcome development at a time Nigerian youths have resolved to show capacity in leadership at all levels.

APC national convention: Forum promises to buy chairmanship form, mobilise delegates for Timi Frank

Comrade Frank recently declared his intention to contest for the APC chairmanship

OPINION: The president versus democracy and Nigerian youth by Segun Awosanya

Comrade Frank recently declared his intention to contest the national chairmanship position of the ruling APC.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com today, Sunday, April 22, chairman of the forum and his secretary, Comrade Olalekan Daniel and Barrister Mamunat Muhammed respectively, said the group will reach out to APC delegates across the country and mobilise support for Comrade Frank.

According to the statement, Comrade Frank has shown capacity and integrity as deputy spokesman of APC, “who has refused to be intimidated despite all what he went through.”

While citing examples of young President Macron in France, leader of ruling party in South-Africa, Melama and the national chairman of ruling party in Kenya, who are young men the pro-democracy group urged President Muhammadu Buhari and other national leaders of the APC to give a young man a chance to re-position the party.

The group said despite Comrade Frank's age, he has proven to be an experienced politician who has seen it all in Nigeria’s politics having been a youth leader for the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for years.

“Timi Frank is a proud member of our forum and we can attest to his experience in politicking which spans almost two decades, and he has the ears of most political leaders spread across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“We are of the strong view that Timi Frank's championship will correct the impression that President Buhari's led APC government does not believe in young Nigerians, hence our appeal to all the leaders of the ruling party to openly express support for our brother and colleague, Comrade Timi Frank,” the group said.

Comrade Frank recently asked President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to Nigerian youths over his comments that the country's young population are lazy but wanted free things.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com on Thursday, April 19, the APC chieftain said the president's comment cannot be justified because the government has not given the youth opportunity to serve, hence there was no need to demarket them at an international event like Commonwealth Business Forum.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment. NAIJ.com TV

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

