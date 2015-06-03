Neymar says bye bye to crutches as the Brazil international finally walks with his legs

- Brazil international Neymar is now walking without crutches

- He has been out of action since February this year

- Neymar is expected to lead Brazil to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

Brazilian football star Neymar is now back on his legs walking without crutches as his recuperation from injury continues ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been injured since February 2018 when he broke a bone in his foot during a Ligue 1 clash against Marseilles.

Although his recovery is not that important again this season for his French club, but it will be vital for his national team Brazil.

Brazil will campaign in this year's summer World Cup in Russia, and Neymar is expected to lead them to the championship.

Neymar posted a video to his Instagram stories without his crutches but with a protective boot still on.

Brazilian star Neymar finally walks without crutches

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Brazilian football star Neymar refused to allow his injury block his way from joining his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine at her sister's birthday bash at a nightclub in Brazil.

Despite still recuperating from an injury which stopped him from facing Real Madrid, Neymar attended the birthday of Luana which was held in Sao Paulo.

But the 26-year-old former Barcelona star used crutches to accompany Bruna Marquezine to the party for her sibling.

