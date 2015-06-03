Nigerian pastor who borrowed suit to marry as a secondary school drop out, celebrates 12th wedding anniversary

A Nigerian pastor has left many people touched after he shared his love journey with his wife while celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.

The say love builds a type of hope and courage that will get you feeling you can conquer the world. It makes you to take risks with a subtle guarantee that it will catch you if you eventually fall.

The love story of Edet Effion Eneh and his wife is one that clearly depicts this. From being a school dropout with nothing visible to offer, his wife who was a medical student at that time still went ahead to marry him in his borrowed suit. Theirs is clearly a grass to grace life.

Now blessed with 5 children and a great job in the house of the Lord, Edet took to Facebook to mark their 12th wedding anniversary with a an inspiring message. He wrote: Exactly 12 years ago, against all unimaginable odds, As an undergraduate Medical Student, She agreed to March to the Altar with me to say 'I DO. 'She did not say 'I DO' to PROPERTY. Living in a rented one room sharing latrine toilet with over ten other co-tenants wasnt an appealing abode for a lady.

READ ALSO: Actress Stephanie Okereke showers husband with accolades as they celebrate wedding anniversary

She did not say 'I DO' to FASHION.

I had no good clothes then saved some worn out clothes including the cut and joined Suit that was 'wearing' me on the wedding day. I actually got that suit from my neighbor tailor on the very wedding day. Things were that bad... Very difficult. She didn't say ' I DO' to Academic Qualifications. I was a secondary school dropout struggling to enter the University.

SHE SAID I DO TO PROPHECY.Today, we SEE NOTHING BUT THE GLORY OF GOD. I STAND TO RETURN ALL GLORY TO THE ALMIGHTY GOD FOR PROVING HIMSELF FAITHFUL. MAY HIS NAME BE GLORIFIED. Please join us tommorow Sunday 22nd APRIL as we mark our 12 YEARS WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO THE GLORY OF GOD.

READ ALSO: Former governor Donald Duke's daughter weds in grandstyle, releases stunning white wedding photos

Edet Effiong Eneh's story is just another proof that with love and God by your side, nothing is impossible to achieve and conquer.

Amazing!

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Would you tell your partner how much you earn monthly? on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng