Anthony Joshua shares cute family photo with his father and son

- Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua has set internet on fire with the cutest photo

- In the photo that has got people gushing, the boxer was seen sitting with his dad and his little son as they enjoyed fresh air outside

Melanin popping moment for Anthony Joshua and his family as he shares a photo of himself with his father and cute little son. The heavyweight champion showed off his beautiful family on social media.

In the Instagram photo that has got people gushing about the beautiful family, the Nigerian-British boxer was seen sitting with his dad and his little son as they enjoyed fresh air outside.

The 28-year-old heavyweight champion who showed off his father, Robert, and his son, Joseph, in the photo, captioned the post with "3 generations strong".

READ ALSO: These lovely photos of 4 Nigerian generations of women will melt your heart

It could be gathered that the little man in the photo was camera shy as he sat sandwiched between his father and his grandfather. Joshua's son, Joseph Bayley Temiloluwa Prince Joshua, was born in October 2015.

Little Joseph was brought into the world by and Anthony Joshua and his ex-girlfriend Nicole Osborne.

Anthony Oluwafemi Olasenu Joshua was born on October 15, 1989, to Robert and Yeta. The British-Nigerian boxer is currently a unified world heavyweight champion.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

In 2017, Joshua's victorious fight against Wladimir Klitschko was named Fight of the Year by The Ring and the Boxing Writers Association of America. He is also ranked s the world's best active heavyweight by The Ring, this year.

Meet the family of boxing legend Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng