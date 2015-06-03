Secondus writes INEC over PDP crisis in Ogun state, warns commission against causing conflicts

Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

News

Secondus writes INEC over PDP crisis in Ogun state, warns commission against causing conflicts

22/04/2018 07:24:00

- The crisis in the Ogun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been resolved

- The national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus has resolved the impasse in the state chapter which has dragged on for a while

- Secondus waded into the issue by writing the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to clarify the authentic leaders of the party in the state

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has written to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to affirm the authenticity of the Sikirulai Ogundele-led state executive of the party in Ogun state.

In a four-page letter signed by the chairman and the national secretary of the PDP, Secondus reiterated the need for the commission to follow the path of law which empowers the National Executive Committee of the party to choose who constitute the appropriate organs of the party at all levels.

Ogun PDP: Ogundele not Dayo is the authentic chairman, Secondus writes INEC

Secondus writes INEC on Ogun state PDP impasse. Photo credit: PDP media team

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reacting to a letter purportedly issued by the commission recognizing the Bayo Dayo-led faction of the party in the state, Secondus condemned the commission's reliance on the Federal High Court judgement while neglecting the decision of the national convention of the party which dissolved the faction and conducted a new congress.

Part of the letter read: “We urge you to rescind your decision conveyed in your letter and continue to recognise our state executive committee in Ogun state under the chairmanship of Honourable Sikirulai Ogundele which is the executive recognised by the national leadership of our party.

“It is our hope that you will not want to lend support or allow yourself to be used by any individual or group to stir up another crisis in our party as you should rather be seen to actively ensure that there is peace in the polity, especially as we approach 2019, the year of general election.

“It will therefore amount to an inexplicable volte face and unfortunate summersault if INEC were to withdraw their recognition of the approved officials of our party in Ogun state, especially the state executive committee led by Honourable Sikirulai Ogundele.

“This will certainly throw the party back into avoidable conflict. We believe this cannot be your intention and or wish for our party.

“You are well aware that it lies within the exclusive right and powers of the NEC of our party to choose who and who constitute the leaders of the appropriate organs of our party at all levels. This right and or powers have not and cannot be taken away by the court or any other institution for that matter.”

READ ALSO: New polling units: INEC accused of planning systemic rigging ahead of 2019

Meanwhile, an election observer group, the Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG) has faulted the failure of political parties in the country to participate in the process of cleaning up of voters register since 2011.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, ISDMG executive director, Dr Chima Amadi, said following an FOI inquiry to tNEC, it discovered that even though the commission has been complying with the provision of the Electoral Act and making voters register available to political parties, none of the political parties or individuals have bothered to verify it.

According to him, the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) in Section 10 (3) provided that the commission shall, within 60 days after each year, make available to every political party the names and addresses of each person registered during the year.

NAIJ.com special report on Anambra governorship election on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

