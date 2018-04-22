Breaking: Boko Haram launch deadly attack in Bama mosque, 5 reportedly dead

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists launched a deadly attack in a mosque Bama, a town in Borno state.

It was reported that the attack was carried out in the early hours of Sunday, April 22 with 5 people left dead.

The Cable reports that Ali Abacha who is an official of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), confirmed the incident.

READ ALSO: Looters’ list: PDP started trouble by challenging FG - Uduaghan

Abacha said two female bombers sneaked into the mosque while Muslims were observing their prayers and detonated the explosives.

He said: “Those injured were rushed to the Military Hospital in Bama while some of the dead were identified by their family members and taken for burial in line with Islamic injunction.”

Ibrahim Kachala said two of his family members lost their lives in the attack.

He said: “We heard the heavy sound explosion at the time we are also observing prayers. The explosion was very loud and we all knew that something was wrong.

“When we approached the scene, there was dead bodies everywhere including two of my family members.”

It will be recalled that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai on Friday, April 20, said the Nigerian Army would commence Operation LAST HOLD in northern Borno and parts of Lake Chad Basin to complete the decimation of the Boko Haram terrorists.

NAIJ.com gathered that Buratai who was represented by Major General David D Ahmadu, the chief of training and operations at a press briefing at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, said the operation would commence on the May 1 and end by August 31.

However, Ahmadu says the new operation would ensure the total destruction of Boko Haram terrorist camps and strong points in the Lake Chad Basin.

Benue IDPs: Education amidst crisis | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng