Better pikin! Diamond Platinumz acquires a beautiful house for his mum

- Diamond built his mother a beautiful house set to be opened soon

- News about the house was made public by the singer's mum who shared it's photos online

- His mum, Sandrah expressed her joy and happiness revealing how elated she was for the gift

Parents work hard to raise their children by giving them all they can so that they can help themselves in future.

Well, others raise their kids hoping they would help them when they are old and cannot do stuff for themselves.

Diamond Platinumz's mother, Sandrah, happens to fall on the second category. The singer's youthful mum is melting with joy after her son gave her the perfect gift ever.

READ ALSO: Actress Stephanie Okereke showers husband with accolades as they celebrate wedding anniversary

READ ALSO: Former governor Donald Duke's daughter weds in grandstyle, releases stunning white wedding photos

Sandrah, who is among the few old women on social media recently took to Instagram and shared photos of a beautiful house believed to be a gift from her wealthy son.

In an Instagram post seen by NAIJ.com, Diamond's mum revealed how elated she was to have a home in Kigoma, a place she holds dearly.

'Alahamdululahi, no one ever denies his or her home. Another one in Kigoma,'' Sandrah captioned one of the photos.

NAIJ.com learnt that the house is still under construction but towards its finishing with the contractor laying final touches to it.

It is hard not to notice that Diamond has been treating his mother like Royalty after making it big in music.

From expensive clothes, to jewelry, cars and what have you, the singer has previously showered his mother with all the nice things.

The house marks the latest and biggest gift Diamond has ever given his mum.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Will N30million free money change your lifestyle? on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng