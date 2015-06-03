Buhari’s trip yielding results as UK to help Nigeria fight Boko Haram

- Mark Lancaster who is UK’s minister of armed forces said they will be supporting Nigeria in the fight against terrorism

The United Kingdom has promised to provide kits on counter improvised explosive device (IED) worth one million pounds to boost the fight against insurgency.

The United Kingdom’s Minister of Armed Forces, Mark Lancaster, revealed this when he met with Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali, in London on the sidelines of the concluded Commonwealth meeting.

The gift is part of the collaboration between the two nations to combat terrorism.

“It’s in both the UK and Nigeria’s interest that we tackle the issue of terrorism in Nigeria,” Lancaster said. Both men are hopeful that the kit would be helpful in foiling bomb attack by Boko Haram on innocent Nigerians.

The Defence Minister said talks were held about terrorism, training of the Nigerian military and other global security issues.

Apart from security issues, Nigeria is also said to be receiving positive responses from prospective investors regarding doing business in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the UK, George Oguntade, said that the recent feedback from investors were encouraging.

The Ambassador also said the process of obtaining Nigerian Visa has been made more effective.

He said visas could now be processed in only a matter of days as the delays that characterised the process in the past have been eliminated.

Oguntade said: “We had a list of applicants that ran into thousands and that created a bad feeling between applicants for passports and the High Commission.

“So much so that they were almost throwing stones at us here.

“But we immediately took control of the problems, ascertained what the problems were and set to work to eliminate them and thank God we have succeeded.”

Meanwhile, the presidency says it has uncovered plans by those described as “Nigerian looters” to disrupt the ongoing official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to London.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), sources in the presidency told State House correspondents on Tuesday, April 10, that the alleged looters and corrupt elements had rented motley crowd of professional demonstrators to protest against President Buhari on his arrival to London.

The sources said: “Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to contest for another term in office as president of Nigeria, the camps of alleged looters and corrupt elements within and outside the country have been jolted.

“This has forced them to push panic buttons including renting a motley crowd of professional demonstrators to protest against the president on his arrival into the United Kingdom.”

