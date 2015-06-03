BBNaija 2018: Alex wins competition, gets her mother's kitchen renovated

- BBNaija housemate Alex gets a surprise video message from her mother

- The housemate who won a competition in the house was rewarded with a renovated kitchen

- A video message of her mother's renovated kitchen was played for her in front of the remaining housemates

Big Brother Naija housemate Alex has won a competition that rewards her mother with a redecorated kitchen. The excited housemate was shown a video message all the way from her home in Asaba.

The video that was played for Alex and the rest of the housemates showed the newly refurbished kitchen. The kitchen was decorated with flowery white wallpaper with red and grey colours.

Alex who also got a cash price of N500,000 along with the refurbished kitchen after winning the competition couldn't contain her excitement when the video was being played.

She was spotted crying as she jumped around with excitement around the house. The dancing housemate's fans have also intensified efforts to make her win the N45 million prize.

They stated that the housemate needs the money more that the rest of the housemates due to her humble background.

Alex, Tobi, Miracle , Cee-C and Nina are the remaining housemates in the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala house. The show which is slated to end this Sunday, April 22, after 12 weeks of intense competition, fights, romance and friendship.

Which housemate are you routing for?

Source: Naija.ng