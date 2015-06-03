Enrique eyes audacious move for Lionel Messi if he succeeds Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

- Lionel Messi could be on his way to Premier League side Arsenal this summer

- That is if the Gunners employ his former coach at Barcelona Luis Enrique

- Enrique is said to be the leading candidate that will replace Wenger

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is reportedly planning to bring Lionel Messi to the Premier League should he be named the next Arsenal manager this summer.

Frenchman Arsene Wenger has announced on Friday, April 20, that he will be leaving the Gunners at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

Luis Enrique who won nine trophies in charge of Barcelona is said to be the leading candidate that could replace Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.

And according to the report by Express UK, the 47-year-old wants the Gunners' chiefs to sign Lionel Messi who has never played in any other League than La Liga.

But Messi is unlikely to join Arsenal considering the fact that he signed a new deal at the Nou Camp in November last year until 2021 with a reported release clause of £626m in which Arsenal board may not want to pay.

