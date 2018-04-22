Why we didn’t renew Chidinma’s contract - Ill Bliss

- Co- owner of Capital Hills Record, Ill Bliss has revealed the reason behind Chidinma's exit

It is no hidden fact that ever since Nigerian sensational singer, Chidinma Ekile simply known as Chidinma, left her music record label, Capital Hills, things have no been the same for her. It seems to be a struggle for her to release hot songs like she used to when she was still a signed artist.

There were also rumours that she didn't leave the record label on a good note, hence her continuous struggle. Well, part owner of Capital Hills Record and rapper, Ill Bliss, has finally thrown more light on the issue.

According to him , Chidinma didn't leave the company on her own. It was the decision of the company not to renew her contract. He state that when they started Capital Hill Records, there was no plan to keep artistes for a long time.

In the interview with Sunday Scoop, he had this to say: “Chidinma didn’t just wake up one morning and leave the record label. Didn’t you guys see that the relationship degenerated? Her contract expired with Capital Hill and we did not want to renew it. We are the record company; so, we decide what to do with an artiste we create.”

. “From the start, Clarence Peters and I didn’t plan to keep artistes for too long. Phyno stayed for a year too. There is always a problem when you start to keep an artiste for too long because you want to recoup all the money you invested in him or her and make a huge profit too. We made some good money from these artistes; we made enough money to break even and cover all our expenses,”

He also added that: “Chidnma knows where to find us and she knows we will always help her if she needs our help. We only have me and Mz Kiss on the label at the moment,”

Meanwhile, Chidinma is still sparking relationship rumours with Kiss Daniel after he posted a photo of their cross sign matching ink tattoos and stated that there were no needles involved.

