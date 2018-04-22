Ronaldo posts stunning photo of himself and girlfriend relaxing in a special place in Portugal

- Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to share photo of himself and girlfriend Rodriguez

- The Real Madrid star took the mother of his last child to his hotel in Portugal

- They have been dating since 2016, and also have plans to get married this year

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has posted stunning photo of himself and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez relaxing in his hotel in Portugal.

The Portugal international and his Real Madrid teammates are out of League action this weekend, and Ronaldo took the opportunity to take the mother of his last child to his home country.

The 48-room Pestana CR7 is owned by the Real Madrid footballer who grew up where the hotel is based in Funchal, Madeira.

It has plenty of sports memorabilia on display with Ronaldo's shirts, trophies, and trainers dotted around the hotel.

The love between Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez is superb as the star footballer is always proud of having the 23-year-old Spaniard as his lover.

Georgina Rodriguez grew up in Jaca, a city which is located in northeastern Spain and is part of the province of Huesca, near the Pyrenees.

The 23-year-old was first spotted on a string of dates with Real Madrid star Ronaldo towards the end of 2016, and today, they have been blessed with a baby girl named Alana Martina.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are reportedly planning to get married after the 2018 FIFA World Cup championship scheduled to hold in Russia.

But the report stated that Cristiano Ronaldo's performance for Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup will play a pivotal role in determine whether the wedding will hold or not.

Ronaldo has won all the titles in club football, but he has never won the World Cup.

